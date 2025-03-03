Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In related news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

