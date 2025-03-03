Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.