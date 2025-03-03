Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 821 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $66,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $21,706,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.