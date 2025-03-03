The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %
KAEPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
