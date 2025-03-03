W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE WTI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

