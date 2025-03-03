Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,351,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,201.48. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,337 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $74.39 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.28, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

