Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
