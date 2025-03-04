Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.