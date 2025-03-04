Short Interest in Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Declines By 19.5%

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAHRF remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

