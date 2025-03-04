MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

MCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 79,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,898. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

