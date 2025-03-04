Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 32.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,445.0 days.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $27.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

