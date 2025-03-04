Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Increases By 29.2%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.9 days.

North West Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. North West has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

