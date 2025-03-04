Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Increases By 29.2%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.9 days.
North West Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. North West has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.
