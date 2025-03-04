Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 86503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Trading Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

