Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

