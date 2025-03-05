Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZAFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Papa Johns International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

