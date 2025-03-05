Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

