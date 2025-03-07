EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,979,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

