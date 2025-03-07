Candriam S.C.A. Has $19.29 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,825,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

