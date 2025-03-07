MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLNK

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.33.

In other MeridianLink news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,109.60. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $130,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,619,126 shares in the company, valued at $244,346,089.26. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,511 shares of company stock worth $2,312,942. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.