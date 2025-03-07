Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

RSPT opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

