Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 991,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

KITT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.82% of Nauticus Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

