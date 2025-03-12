Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 516.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

