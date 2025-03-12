Roth Capital Predicts Higher Earnings for Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.64. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%.

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,304,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 242,875 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

