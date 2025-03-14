May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 45,685 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

