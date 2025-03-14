May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.
BATS:NOBL opened at $99.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
