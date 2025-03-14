May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.