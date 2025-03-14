EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $546.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

