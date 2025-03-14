Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the February 13th total of 206,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,043,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Zion Oil & Gas
