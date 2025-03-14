Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the February 13th total of 206,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,043,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.