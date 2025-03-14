G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.10 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.