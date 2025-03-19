Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.25 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.25 ($1.67). Approximately 58,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 126,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.20 ($1.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £16,067.34 ($20,888.38). Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

