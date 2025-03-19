Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $45.41.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.