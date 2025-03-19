Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $46.93 during trading on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.
About Otsuka
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.