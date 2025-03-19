Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%.

Team Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of TISI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 34,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943. Team has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TISI

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.