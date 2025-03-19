Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%.

Team Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of TISI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 34,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943. Team has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

