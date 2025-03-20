Swiss National Bank Has $12.40 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $4,418,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.7 %

WSC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.