Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

