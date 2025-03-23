Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

