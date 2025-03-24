Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 723,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 335.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 289,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 222,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

