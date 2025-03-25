Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,415,934 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,946,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,417,000 after buying an additional 587,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

