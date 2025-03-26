Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

