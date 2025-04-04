CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

