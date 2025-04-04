Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

