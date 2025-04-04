Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $494.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.