Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMF opened at $125.48 on Friday. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $117.60 and a one year high of $142.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $327.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

