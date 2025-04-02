RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

