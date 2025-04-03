3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 411.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

