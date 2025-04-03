5,099 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Boeing makes up 1.0% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $230,944,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,400,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

