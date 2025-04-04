Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 138,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 257,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

