Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 278,544 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $18.49 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

