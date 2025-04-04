Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $152,296,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $20,492,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,264,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208.56. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,880,107. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $313.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

