Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

