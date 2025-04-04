BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.75 to $4.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

BlackBerry Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.15 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $117,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,044. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $288,882. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

