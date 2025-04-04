Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 655477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

